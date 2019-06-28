Purina Presents: Meet Arlo and Beefcake in Pet of the Week

We’ve got two animals looking for their forever homes.

Meet Arlo and Beefcake in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Arlo is an eight-month-old lab mix. He’s been fixed and has his rabies and distempter parvo shot.

He does great with other dogs, really energetic, really playful. He’s got a great ball drive. He’ll play with just about anything from a squeaker ball, a tennis ball, a rope, a frisbee.

Basically, if it flies, he’ll go for it. He will need space. He’s a great dog, loves to play, he’d be a great family dog with a lot of love and attention and play opportunities for sure.

Beefcake is about ten months old. He’s already had his shots, he had his rabies and distemper parvo shots. He’s been fixed.

He’s been at the shelter for probably close to a month now. But he’s a good boy and likes to play. He’s kind of learning how to play fetch now, so he doesn’t really do it a whole lot.

Mostly what he likes to do is take all the toys in the yard and put them in the corner. He just needs a little love, a little TLC and a good home.