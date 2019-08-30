Purina Presents: Meet Australia, Nicolai and Sunder in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Four felines would fancy a forever home, and they’re waiting for you in Fayetteville at the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Meet Australia, Eva, Nicolai and Sunder in this week’s Purina Pet of the Week.

Australia’s adoption fee has been covered. She’s a three-year-old blue tortie who’s very lovable.

Nicolai is a four-year-old cat who likes lot of love and affection.

Right now until the end of the month at the Washington County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a cat or kitten by donating a bag of Purina Kitten Chow Complete.