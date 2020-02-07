Purina Presents: Meet Daddy-O in Pet of the Week

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Presenting Daddy-O in this week’s Purina Pet of the Week!

Daddy-O is a 7-year-old male black lab-Great Dane mix, and he loves to play fetch and go for walks.

He’d be a great dog for an apartment for his size, and he’d be good with a senior as well.

Daddy-O is ready to be a companion dog for anyone who needs one, but he probably doesn’t need to be around tiny children as he sometimes doesn’t know his own strength!

He’s a great dog who loves car rides, people, and everything in general. Daddy-O does well with other dogs, and he’d be great to take on a hiking trail.

You can meet Daddy-O now at the Rogers Humane Society.