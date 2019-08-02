Purina Presents: Meet Elle and Venus in Pet of the Week

A pair of cuddly kitties at the Springdale animal shelter are looking for their forever home.

Meet Elle and Venus in this week’s Purina sponsored segment, Pet of the Week.

Elle and Venus are two of many cats at Springdale Animal Services right now. These girls are available for adoption, they are back from foster care and are ready to go home.

They both are about eight weeks old at this point and are just a little bit smaller than their siblings were.

Right now at Springdale animal services, they are hosting an adoption special for all cats.

Any that are three pounds or older, meaning they’re big enough to get spayed or neutered before they go home, is just $5.

And for any of the little guys, they are doing a buy one, get one adoption special.

Adoption fees range based on their sex and size. You can contact the Springdale Animal Services at 479-750-8166.