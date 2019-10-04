Purina Presents: Meet Loki and Terry in Pet of the Week

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — Meet two sweet dogs at the Centerton Animal Shelter in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Loki is an eight-year-old saint bernard mix. We believe he’s mixed with Bassett hound. He came in looking pretty rough, he has some kind of skin condition and has been healing up with medication and with regular bathing.

Loki is on a grain-free diet now and has been doing better. He’s really well-behaved. He does well with other dogs. He’s kind of the tester dog that we use. But we’re just looking for a home for him that you know, is understanding of his age and his limitations and will love him all the way through.

Terry is a seven-year-old heeler mix. She came in spayed and everything and is chipped as well.

She is really well-behaved, she does well with other dogs. We’ve had her with Loki and a couple of others. She actually went on a home trial a few weeks back and they said she did absolutely great. She really likes belly rubs and just getting right up in you to cuddle.