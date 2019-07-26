Purina Presents: Meet Nash in Pet of the Week

We’ve got a sweet pup who is looking for his forever home!

You can meet Nash at the Rogers Humane Society.

Nash is a year and a half old golden retriever and shepherd mix. He was found abandoned in a rural area of the county. He’s a great dog, he’ll be a good dog to a hiking buddy if you wanted a dog to go hiking with, things like that.

Nash would love to be a couch potato. He’s not a tricky dog. and he doesn’t care about balls or play fetch or anything like that, but he’s got a lot of love to give.

He gets along well with other dogs, cats, and kids. He can fit into several homes.

