Purina Presents: Meet Peabody in Pet of the Week

Meet Peabody! He’s a male lab/shepherd mix.

Peabody loves car rides and playing fetch. He gets along very well with other animals. He’s a great dog park buddy. 

This little guy would be happy in any situation. He’d be a good apartment dog. He enjoys playing, but, once he’s done, he’s ready to settle down. And he loves to meet new people!

Peabody will be waiting to meet you at the Rogers Humane Society from Wednesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

