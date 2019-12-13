Purina Presents: Meet Sandy in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s that time of the week to meet Purina’s Pet of the Week

Sandy is with the Humane Society of the Ozarks. She is one of the kittens that was picked up as a stray with her siblings.

Her siblings have since been adopted but she is the only one left. She loves other kittens and other cats.

She’s currently staying at a boarding facility where she is with four other cats and she does really really well.

She’s met several dogs and is about 8 weeks old.

Sandy is adoptable through the Humane Society of the Ozarks. Applications can be found on the website.