Purina Presents: Meet Zeva in Pet of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — We’ve got a sweet pup who is looking for their forever home.

Meet Zeva in this week’s Purina sponsored Pet of the Week.

Zeva is a female lab mix that came from the Humane Society of the Delta.

She came from Helena, Arkansas and is very good with other dogs. She seems to be okay with cats, but will never know until she gets into a home where she can test out the cats that will be living with her.

She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all of her shot records.

Zeva is available through the Humane Society of the Ozarks. Adoption applications are available on the website located here.