Purina Presents: Meet Zuzu Lollipop in Pet of the Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — There’s a sweet black-and-white kitty you can meet now at the Springdale Animal Shelter — meet Zuzu-Lollipop in Pet of the Week.

Employees say Zuzu-Lollilpop, surrendered to the shelter by her owner when they were unable to take care of her anymore, is one funny cat.

They believe she’s between 6 to 10 years old, and she lived with other cats in her previous home.

She has a bit of a wonky front foot due to an old injury, but it doesn’t seem to bother her at all.

Zuzu-Lollipop loves everyone she meets, and her adoption fee is $5 right now.

