Purina Presents: Pet of the Week, meet Emilia!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — We enjoy helping animals find loving homes, and we have a cute cat waiting to meet you at the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Meet Emilia. She is eight years old. She gets long with other cats, although she does like her own space. She’s playful, too!

Emilia will be spayed, micro-chipped, up to date on all her shots; she’ll have her rabies vaccination and be de-wormed when she’s adopted.

She’ll be good to go for an entire year!

If you’re interested in Emilia or any of the other adoptable pets we have at the Washington County Animal Shelter, you can come visit us. we’re open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The month of October has been super busy so far — we have a ton of cats and kittens and lots of dogs.

Our special for the month of October is all our adoption fees are paid for because it is adopt a shelter dog month. Come out and see some of the cats and dogs we have for adoption.