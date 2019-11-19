Purspirit Cannabis Company opening in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Purspirit Cannabis Company is set to open Wednesday, Nov. 20 in Fayetteville.

The dispensary is located at 3390 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 2,000 square-foot dispensary will offer a full range of treatment options. Medical marijuana and cannabis products including buds, concentrate, oils, vapes, edibles, and topicals will be sold at the dispensary.

“We know that every patient has unique needs so we have made sure that our staff is expertly trained to create tailor-made treatment plans and provide compassionate care every step of the way,” said Gates McKnight, director of dispensary operations for Purspirit.

He said the company won operation licenses in Northeast Arkansas and North Central Arkansas but decided on Fayetteville because of the desirable demographics and projected growth in the area, a news release states.