Push to give new parents paid leave

(KFTA) — Senators from both parties are teaming to give new parents better paid leave.

The proposal is cosponsored by Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy and Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. It would allow new moms and dads to get an advance on their tax credits and immediately receive $5,000 when their child is born.

The parents would use the money for income replacement to stay home with their baby, or spend it on daycare or other expenses in order to return to work.

“If the mother breastfeeds, then it’s better for the child. It’s better for the mamma, but it’s also better for society because they bond and with that bonding, things just go better,” Cassidy said.

Kathleen Romig, senior policy analyst for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said, “They’re kind of misrepresenting it as a paid family leave bill.”

Romig said the idea is a loan and not a new benefit. Families would get the $5,000 up front but would have to pay it back. Romig said she wants to see a paid family leave policy that offers new benefits and job protection to all families.