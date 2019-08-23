Putt for Paws event aims to find loving homes for pets

The 11th Annual installment of the local event is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 24th at Gator Golf in Fayetteville by: Tavares Jones

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– (KFTA) Putt for Paws is set to hold its 11th Annual fundraising and adoption event on Saturday, August 24th.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a mini-golf tournament, followed by lunch, live music, and a raffle at Foghorn’s restaurant on Green Acres Road beginning at around 10:30 a.m.

President of the organization, Chase Jackson along with Sydney Piper, Marketing Director for Foghorn’s restaurant stopped by Fox 24 morning news, to share all of the happenings taking place with the event.

Since it began in 2009, Putt for Paws has raised over $100,000 for the Humane Society of the Ozarks, granting the opportunity to place pets in loving forever homes.

The entry fee is $25, Humane Society Members get $5 off their entry fee. Sponsorships are also available for businesses for $150. For more on the Putt for Paws event and how you can get involved, visit the organization’s website.