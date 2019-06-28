Putting safety first in the forest during firework season

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — With Fourth of July growing nearer, Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis Forest officials are reminding visitors to prioritize their safety during this holiday season.

National Forests prohibit the use of fireworks year round. Forest officials encourage visitors to participate in recreational activities including swimming, hiking and camping.

Hikers and campers are reminded to be careful with the use of any fire outdoors ensuring that campfires are watched at all times and completely extinguished before leaving the campsite.

For additional information on opportunities on the Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests, visit the websites at http://www.fs.usda.gov/ouachita or http://www.fs.usda.gov/osfnf