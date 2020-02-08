Quarter-cent sales tax would pay for new emergency services communication system

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A proposed quarter-cent sales tax would pay for a new Washington County emergency communications system. Some are concerned the tax bump is unreasonable, and county decisionmakers responded.

Many Northwest Arkansas police, firefighters and first responders use the Arkansas Wireless Information System (AWIN). The year-long sales tax increase would raise the $8.5 million needed to implement the system in Washington County. In fact, it would raise a projected $11 million, said Bobby Hill, the county’s treasurer.

The AWIN program would replace a system that’s 15 years old. It would allow the county’s emergency services to digitally communicate with others across the area in a more-efficient manner with less dead spots, said Capt. Josh McConnell with the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Beth Coger lives in Fayetteville, and she said she’s concerned the county chose a more-expensive system than needed. She said taxpayers may be paying more than necessary, as Fayetteville already has one of the highest sales tax rates in the state at 9.75%.

“We’re asking the citizens to pay over $11 million, and we don’t really know what we’re getting,” Coger said. “We really don’t know if it’s even what we need.”

In late 2019 quorum court meetings, there were discussions about bringing in a consultant to vet the process and make sure the county made the right decisions when replacing the system. A cheaper radio system was discussed, one with a price tag at about $6.5 million. The downside to that program was that it wouldn’t be connected to others across the area state, which was a major element of what emergency service crews wanted, said Brian Lester, county attorney.

Instead of hiring a consultant on the front end for about $100,000, the county will bring one in during the implementation phase to make sure the system, provided by Motorola, will do as advertised, Lester said. The county allowed several companies to pitch their products before ultimately recommending the AWIN system, which was approved by a quorum court subcommittee.

County Judge Joseph Wood was a proponent of the AWIN system, Lester said, as he utilized the system when he was Deputy Secretary of State under Mark Martin.

The $2.5 million in projected excess couldn’t be used for other county initiatives, Hill said. Instead, it could only be allotted to the communications system’s upkeep and maintenance.

“If there is excess, it’ll have to go to buy other stuff for the radio system or whatever,” Hill said. “It can’t go to anything else but that.”

The tax-increase approval will be up again in next month’s quorum court meeting.