Questions remain over Little Rock School District’s path to local control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Even though the State Board of Education voted to put the Little Rock School District back to local control, some parents aren’t getting their hopes up just yet.

Many left Thursday’s meeting angry that the board also voted to end the teacher’s union.

Parents and teachers who have spoken with KARK are looking back on those votes and how they happened, and are now wondering if there’s a catch.

One thing that keeps coming up as concerning is the speed of the voting.

The State Board of Education voted unanimously for local control, but right after that, moved to end the teacher’s union and didn’t have public comment.

One of the parents in the audience calls that a backhand move, and questions if there will be more.

“People are rightfully waiting for the proverbial show to drop,” says Ryan Davis. “Yesterday seemed more of a reprieve, but now I have to wonder was it more of a calculated thing?”

There are still a lot of questions about the future of the Little Rock School District.

Right now, we know the end date is next year, but what that transition will look like is still up in the air.

As far as the teacher’s union, that fight could be far from over.

Members are already talking about the possibility of getting it re-instated once there’s a local school board.

