Quorum court proposes 2% pay raise, some county officials say it’s not enough

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In Washington County, a proposed raise for county employees will be voted on next week. The quorum court recommended a 2% raise, but some officials said that number should be higher—and the county has the funds to boost it.

Sheriff Tim Helder said a consultant recommended 4% raises, but he understands that’s a big ask. He said 3% is a fair number to show employees they’re valued. He said surrounding counties are implementing higher percentages, specifically referencing Benton County.

“Just look at our county to the north,” Helder said. “I think they’re going with three, three-and-a-half percent.”

Helder said the county needs to take initiative in valuing its people.

“I think it sends a clear message to our employees if we don’t at least match what [Benton County’s] doing,” Helder said. “We have the financial ability to do that.”

Justice of the peace Butch pond said the Finance and Budget committee has to allocate funds to several areas and agrees 2% might not be enough. The quorum court will vote on the budget next Thursday. This vote also includes a proposed $30,000 for the county attorney position.