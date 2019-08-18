Razorback Athletics pumping up game days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — With all of the fresh new faces coming to the University of Arkansas, Razorback Athletics is trying to pump up the game day experience.

Whether you will be a first time ticket holder or have been a Razorback fan for generations, Arkansas Athletics is making sure game days are an experience that will pull you in and make you want to bring a friend.

Rick Thorpe is the Deputy Director of Razorback Athletics for External Engagement.

He said the athletic department has been working since January to make plans for the upcoming season.

Starting with the announcement of expanding alcohol sales into the general seating area to adding Hogtown Street Festival.

HogTown Street Festival is a new free pregame event on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, will start four hours prior to each game and conclude 30 minutes prior to kickoff.

This fan-friendly event will feature a variety of fan activities, including a main stage with live music, a larger than life videoboard featuring college football games from around the country, a beer garden, food trucks from throughout Northwest Arkansas, interactive corporate sponsored activations for fans and fun kid activities, including inflatables, balloon artists, face painting and more.

Thorpe said these are just some of the things athletics is adding to provide fun outside of what is taking place on the field.

“The season didn’t go quite as well as we hoped and so we wanted to make sure we were doing everything possible to have it be a fun and engaging experience for our fans when they come,” he said.

He said if you are at a half-empty stadium, the energy is low, the soda is warm, and the hotdog is cold, the chances of fans coming back is slim to none.

He said if it is a packed house and there is entertainment before the game, attendance will go up and so will the chances of having someone come back.

Arkansas opens the 2019 football season on August 31 at 3 p.m. against Portland State at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.