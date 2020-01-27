Razorback Fans devasted by Kobe Bryant’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fans, people from all over just heartbroken over the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

We spoke to people walking out of the women’s basketball game from the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Sunday afternoon. Some people said they heard about the news as they walked out of the game and are devasted by the news.

Hannah Riley, a basketball player said “He was one of those people that like everyone looked up to and it’s really heartbreaking to hear about that.”

Halle Hernandez came to watch the game from Siloam Springs and said Bryant was her inspiration. “Kobe changed the game, just playing it I loved the sport. It just gives me more passion to keep playing because he played for a bigger reason than basketball.”

Glenn Headley a Razorback fan said “It just makes me so sad. I always watched Kobe Bryant through the years and as a father and as a player. As a father myself, I can’t even imagine how tragic this could be for the rest of the family.”