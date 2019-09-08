Razorback fans respond to Ole Miss loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Razorback fans who expressed genuine hope for a win in the Hogs’ first Southeastern Conference game were met with disappointment, as Ole Miss stymied Arkansas’ offense throughout in a 31-17 victory Saturday.

The Razorbacks (1-1) made the switch from Ben Hicks to Nick Starkel at quarterback, which seemed to spur the offense in the second half. But the lack of production for most of the game caused apathy from people who watched on Dickson Street in Fayetteville, who witnessed Ole Miss (1-1) win for the second straight week.

“There’s just a lot we could do out there,” said Hayden Johnson, a fan who watched the game at Busters on Dickson. “There’s a lot of energy we could put in, and we’re just missing all that energy. There’s so many times when it’s all headed in one direction, and it just pops south, and that’s a real rough thing for us.”

In the second half, a touchdown pass from Starkel to freshman receiver Trey Knox resulted in jubilant cheers from 21st Amendment and JJ’s, but a penalty negated the score. That called for collective groans heard from the other side of the street.

“If we can’t maintain and manage our energy as a team, as a defense and as an offense, we’re not gonna do anything this season or ever,” Johnson said.

With much of the season left to go, some at Busters expressed doubt the Hogs can continue without making significant changes.