Razorback fans tailgating for basketball as excitement increases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Razorback fan pulled the tin-foil wrapping back on a dish that contained bacon-wrapped jalapenos, the main portion of the pre-game tailgate. The sight is commonplace during the fall, when football is king, but it’s a new phenomenon for basketball season.

With the Razorback men’s basketball team’s continued success, it may become a familiar endeavor for fans who’re soaking in a winning team competing in a popular sport.

“We’ve been talking about it for like a year but just never quite pulled the trigger,” said Charlie Loften, a local pastor who started the pre-game tailgate group. “All the hype with Musselman here, it looks like this is the time.”

The Razorbacks (12-1) beat Texas A&M (6-6) 69-59 to open Southeastern Conference play Saturday. Prior to the game, Loften and the group set up a tailgate to celebrate the Hogs’ success this year. They started the new tradition this season before the Tulsa matchup.

A second group sprouted up near Loften’s crew, and the Razorback fan said he wants more people to join in.

