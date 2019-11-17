Razorback fans welcome basketball bravado in lieu of football follies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Saturday’s win for the Razorback men’s basketball team marked three consecutive victories to start the Eric Musselman era. One more will tie the football team’s combined total over the past two seasons.

For many fans, the hot start for basketball is a welcome respite from the lean football years.

Nick Emerson and his son, Cannon, attended the Razorbacks’ victory over Montana on Saturday. They watch all major Arkansas sports, and they’re more than happy to let basketball heal the wounds opened by football’s lack of success.

“You can tell that Razorback fans are hungry for some wins and some good games to be cheering for,” Nick Emerson said. “You can tell that [the basketball team’s] been working hard this summer, and I think we should have a pretty successful season, hopefully.”

Nick Emerson said it’s been difficult to keep his 5-year-old son from losing interest in football games, which wasn’t a reality for parents during the success of the early 2010s.

“It does make it a little tough,” Nick Emerson said.

Though fans’ interest in basketball may have piqued in response to the clear split in success between the two Razorback sports, some think football will always be king—especially when the Hogs start to win games again.

“For this season, [fans will like basketball more], but this is just only one season,” said Kobe Wilson, a Razorback fan. “I think the football team will do a lot better next season.”

Some young fans like Cannon Emerson might not be used to seeing Razorback football during a winning season, but that doesn’t stop them from continuing to support the Hogs.

“I like tackling, so that’s why I like football,” Cannon Emerson said, explaining why he still likes the gridiron more than the hardwood. “If you tackle [in basketball], it’s a foul. I don’t like fouls.”