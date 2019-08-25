Razorback Football Fan Day treats fans to autographs, fun

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Just a week away from the start of Razorback Football’s season opener, fans were treated to the program’s yearly “Fan Day”. Those in attendance had the opportunity to watch an open scrimmage before gathering for autographs and festivities.

The post-scrimmage action took place in the Walker Practice Facility, and fans enjoyed face painting, inflatable play stations and autographs from their favorite players. Jacob Botwinick is a fan, and he said he wanted a signature from one of Arkansas’ top offensive stars.

“Rakeem Boyd,” Botwinick said. “He needs to have over 1,000 yards this year.”

Quincy Carter is a member of Razorback Athletics’ Marketing Street team, and he said fans are the number one priority for the program.

“We just want to bring them in, have the players interact with them,” Carpenter said. “Coach Morris is gonna be here…so, just talking to some high-level people and letting fans know better things are coming soon.”

Fans have their own ideas on how the Hogs can improve from last year’s 2-10 season.

“We need to play defense this year,” Botwinick said.

One of the Southeastern Conference’s best defensive players agrees with that sentiment.

“Win, baby…that’s the expectations,” said McTelvin Agim, a defensive tackle for the team. “Win. That’s it.”

Agim said he wants to reward fans for coming out despite a disappointing season.

“We’re coming off a 2-10 season,” Agim said. “It’s great to see these fans come out and give us the love and support. That’s the driving force on the field sometimes.”

For many Arkansans, the support will be there regardless of the final record.