Razorback Football Street Fest to close part of Maple Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A portion of Maple Street will be closed during certain times Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30 and 31 to accommodate HogTown Street Festival.

One lane will be available for eastbound traffic between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Saturday at midnight until 11 a.m.

All lanes will reopen at halftime. Alternate routes are encouraged.

The festival is will be on Maple Street north of Donald W. Razorback Stadium. It begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m.

The event is family-friendly and offers live music, local food trucks, activities including inflatables and balloon artists, as well as a beer garden.

Former Razorback athletes will be at the event signing autographs for fans.