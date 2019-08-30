Razorback game day reminders

TUSCALOOSA, AL – OCTOBER 10: Josh Liddell #28 of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts after intercepting a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide with Santos Ramirez #9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 10, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Razorback football is back for another season and there are a few things you need to know before you hit the stadium.

You don’t want to be turned around because you have items that aren’t allowed, so here are some things you should leave in the car or at home:

Baby seats, carriers, or strollers

Coolers

Folding chairs or stools

Backpacks and bags of all types unless they’re used for medical and childcare needs. Bags need to comply with the clear bag policy.

As a reminder, you cannot bring alcohol into the stadium, but starting this season you can buy beer and wine which was reserved for suites and private clubs.

Captain Gary Crain with the university police department reminds everyone there will be a lot of traffic around the stadium. He recommends if you’re not coming to the game, avoid the area if possible because driving through campus will not be an option.

Click here for information on road closures.