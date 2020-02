#StrongLikeHudson encourages you do something kind for someone

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas couple is using a social media campaign to honor their late son.

Barrett Lais, an Arkansas men’s golf coach, and his wife Jessica started a social media campaign to honor and celebrate their late son Hudson. The campaign encourages you to do something kind for someone and then post what you’ve done using #StrongLikeHudson.

Hudson had severe cerebral palsy. He died March 10, 2016, a month after his 5th birthday.