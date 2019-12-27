Razorback merchandise sellers see spike after Pittman’s hiring

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Hog Heaven’s Greg Squirrel knows all too well what it was like trying to sell Razorback football merchandise last year. The team finished 2-10 for the second-straight season.

“When the football team wasn’t winning, we weren’t selling,” Squirrel said.

The Hogs were in the pits, but now they have new coach Sam Pittman. Already, the new “Head Hog” is bringing back some hope.

“They didn’t choose me, but I sure as hell chose them,” Pittman said at his introductory press conference in early December.

Squirrel said he’s on board with the hiring of Pittman, and he’s seeing a spike in sales following announcement. He said the success of the entire athletics program causes fans to trade some green for red.

“They’ve got the basketball team doing good, and Coach Neighbors with the girls’ basketball team,” Squirrel said. “It’s gravy right now.”

With Pittman and his highly-regarded coordinator hires, including former Mizzou coach Barry Odom as defensive coordinator and former Florida State assistant Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator, Squirrel said he expects success to follow into football season.

“Now it’s football’s turn to rise from the ashes,” Squirrel said.