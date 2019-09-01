Razorbacks host inaugural HogTown Street Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — From the stadium to the business district, Hog calls could be heard all over town on Saturday in Fayetteville.

For the first time, fans could choose to celebrate on Maple Street with the HogTown Street Festival.

At the pre-game party, attendees could find live music, food trucks from all around NWA, and get autographs from Razorback athletes past and present.

Fans could even book a box in HogTown for a more private tailgating experience.

HogTown will begin four hours prior to each game and end 30 minutes before kickoff.