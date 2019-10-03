REAL ID extension granted for Oklahoma

Oklahomans have more time to get "REAL (ID)"

OKLAHOMA (KFTA) — The state of Oklahoma gets a REAL ID extension through September 2020, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

This means the driver’s licenses and ID cards residents currently have will be accepted for flying on commercial airlines or entering federal buildings.

Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt said this will allow people with Oklahoma licenses or IDs to continue to travel and enter federal buildings without a delay. But he looks forward to getting the implementation of REAL ID completed.

“The Department of Public Safety and its new leadership are working quickly and effectively to update systems and take the necessary steps to implement REAL ID,” said Stitt. “This will be the final extension needed for our state to become fully compliant with federal law, as Oklahoma is set to begin issuing the updated IDs later next year.”

The goal is to begin issuing REAL IDs beginning April 30, 2020, according to Public Safety Commissioner John Scully.

The intention of REAL ID is to make it more difficult to forge driver’s license. Congress passed the Act in 2005.

