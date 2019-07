March 11, 2019. Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tennessee. Photographs from blood bank at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, blood donations at Red Cross on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Sanford Myers/American Red Cross

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The American Red Cross has an emergency blood shortage after a difficult Fourth of July week.

Joe Zydlo, communications manager for Red Cross, said the humanitarian organization has less than a three-day supply for most blood types after fewer blood drives were offered in July.

Zydlo is asking for blood and platelet donors to replenish the blood supply.

Northwest Arkansas will host many blood drives in July in August in Farmington, Springdale, and Siloam Springs.