Red Cross opens Rogers shelter for those impacted by severe storm

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for those impacted by the severe storm that happened Oct. 21.

The shelter is located at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1101 W. Hudson Road in Rogers.

Identification and proof of residency are not required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring clothing, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items needed for children including a favorite blanket or stuffed animal.

American Red Cross services are free and available to all regardless of race, religious beliefs, nationality or citizenship status.

Those with the Red Cross are coordinating with community, government and emergency management officials to determine where and when additional assistance is needed.