Red Cross responds to increasing number of fires

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The American Red Cross is urging residents to make sure they have a working smoke alarm and fire escape plan after multiple fires across Arkansas this winter.

The fires have included fatalities and severe injuries, according to a release from the American Red Cross.

“The Red Cross is typically called to more fatal fires in the winter, and unfortunately, that’s what we have seen the past three months in Arkansas,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “The majority of these fatal fire responses have occurred just since November 1, affecting a large number of children and individuals age 60 and older.”

Since July 1, 2019, the Red Cross has responded to nine fatal fires in Arkansas. Eight of these fires happened from November through January, according to the release.

“We know that working smoke alarms and a family escape plan will greatly reduce fire deaths,” Harmon said.

Executive Director for the Northwest Arkansas Red Cross chapter Julie Brown said once a fire starts, people only have about two minutes to get out before being overcome by smoke.

Working smoke alarms have been shown to cut the risk of death by half, according to the release.

In the U.S., home fires take seven lives a day, according to the release.