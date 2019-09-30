Red Cross urges public to donate blood

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The American Red Cross is urging people of all races and ethnicities to donate blood or platelets in order to increase the diversity of the organization’s blood supply.

According to the Red Cross, about 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily in the United States. For perspective, a single car-accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

For patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely beyond the blood type to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy.

The Red Cross stopped in Rogers on Saturday, but more drives are scheduled around Northwest Arkansas.

You can find a full list of the Red Cross’ Northwest Arkansas blood drives on our community calendar.