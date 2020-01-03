Refresh your home by decluttering

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Many of you have set new year’s resolutions and perhaps one of them is to declutter your home. Getting rid of items you’ve accumulated throughout the year can be tough.

Lifestyle blogger and Home enthusiast with Tiny Bits of Happiness Meredith Wheeler said if there is anything you haven’t used in months let it go. Wheeler said to focus on one area of your home at a time. It can get overwhelming so it’s good to start small like cleaning out your closet, or kitchen cabinets, then move on to another space.

Wheeler recommends taking everything out and cleaning the area. Once you have all of your items in front of you, then you can make a full assessment of what you want to keep or toss. Wheeler said she understands people get attached to things but if you are not in love with a sweater, or tablecloth get rid of it.

Start to create piles of items you’re keeping, recycling and throwing out into the trash. This will help you stay organized. You may be able to sell some things and make some extra bucks.

Place all of the things you decide to keep back with care and attention. Wheeler said this is a moment to really love on your home.

Decluttering your home does not have to feel like a chore. Have a friend over to help, put on some music or light a candle. In the end, Wheeler said you will feel much lighter when your home is tidier. If your home looks good you feel good.