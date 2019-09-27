Registered sex offender owns local independent living center

In a Fox 24 investigation, a convicted sex offender has now been found to have an active role in a living facility the court ordered him to stay away from.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — In a Fox 24 investigation, a convicted sex offender has now been found to have an active role in a living facility the court ordered him to stay away from.

Angel Floro pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two residents at his former business, Better Home Living.

The place was shut down, he went to jail, and now the Better Home Living building operates under a new name that claims to have no ties to him.

But, city and state documents show differently.

In a phone call with the woman working at Home Sweet Home Independent Living, Fox 24’s Clarissa Bustamante asked:

Q: “Are you guys owned by the same people?”

A: “No.”

Q: “So, who owns this facility?”

A: “I cannot tell you.”

Home Sweet Home Independent Living: A new name for a building shut down by the Department of Human Services after it’s owner pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two residents.

The facility claims it’s in the clear after changing its name and switching from an assisted living facility to an independent one.

“There’s no more issue. Okay? It’s done, it’s done. It’s old,” said the woman who answered the phone at the facility.

But after searching through city documents, we found Angel Floro and his wife still own the land the business sits on.

In addition, documents from the Arkansas Secretary of State clearly list Floro as the incorporator and organizer of Home Sweet Home; indicating he still has an active role in the new business.

Yet, the new facility still denies any ties to the level two sex offender.

Q: “Is Angel Floro at all involved in this facility?”

A: “No, no he’s not anymore. He’s out of the business.”

After going to jail for assaulting the women, Floro was ordered by the court to not have any contact with 904 SE Residents Way, regardless of the name it’s under.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith tells us Floro is currently serving his 12 years of probation, and if he does step foot on the property and it’s proved, he’s violating court orders and his probation.

This leaves it up to the judge to send him back or jail or impose additional conditions of probation supervision.

