Remembering David Glass

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A memorial service was held on Monday, January 27, for former Walmart Chief Executive David Glass.

He died at the age of 84 from complications of pneumonia.

A memorial is set up at the front window at the Walmart Museum in Downtown Bentonville and a memorial service was held on Monday where hundreds gathered at Northwest Arkansas Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers to honor Glass and the huge impact he had with Walmart and the Northwest Arkansas community.

David Glass is remembered as a hard-working family man, who loved baseball, and was dedicated to his career.

David Glass did so much to connect the store to the supplier. DEBBIE GRIFFIN, CITY OF BENTONVILLE

Glass lead countless efforts to create Walmart Supercenter Stores as well as Sam’s Clubs.

In fact, Sam Walton hand-picked him as his successor in 1988 and he was the CEO for 12 year — but he also pushed for adopting cutting edge technologies and brought countless jobs and diversity to the area.

Debbie Griffin with the City of Bentonville said being a lifelong resident of Benton County, she’s had the opportunity to work alongside Mr. Glass.

“As we all know David had a huge impact on the work he did with Walmart, but he also was very instrumental within our community,” Griffin said. “It wasn’t unusual for us over the years to be shopping at the Neighborhood Market and Mr. Glass would be in there buying his groceries.”

She said this is just one example that shows the kind of man he was.

Those who knew him, like Griffin, said his contribution to Northwest Arkansas and Walmart will be his legacy for years to come.

“I think a lot of times people forget that what really makes you successful in your community is when you give back,” she said. “He was a very humble leader and was always willing to give back to our community.”