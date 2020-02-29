Remembrances in Black: Honoring Black leaders in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Remembrances in Black is a book about personal perspectives of the African American experience at the University of Arkansas.

The stories illustrate the anguish, struggle, and triumph of individuals who have had their lives impacted by their experiences at the University of Arkansas.

Gordon Morgan, Carolyn Allen, and Margaret Clark were all honored.

“As we celebrate this last day of Black History Month, the Fayetteville Chamber wants all of us to remember three African American Fayettevillians that have made us a better community,” said Steve Clark, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce President.