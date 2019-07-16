Remnants of Barry drench parts of southwest Arkansas

The remnants of a massive tropical storm have soaked parts of Arkansas, causing flash flooding in rural areas and prompting the shutdown of a stretch of interstate that links Little Rock and Dallas because of water on the road.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings through midday Tuesday for parts of Arkansas as the remnants of Barry drift through the state.

In Arkadelphia, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock, heavy rains inundated an animal shelter, and the shelter says one puppy died.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the center of the storm was about 50 miles (75 kilometers) west-northwest of St. Louis.

Barry spared New Orleans and Baton Rouge from catastrophic flooding but still drenched other parts of Louisiana with torrential rains.