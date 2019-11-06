Rep. Megan Godfrey, Jed Duggar on 2020 State Rep. campaigns

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Less than one year away from the 2020 elections, there are already some contentious races in northwest Arkansas.

Jed Duggar is challenging State Representative Megan Godfrey to represent District 89, which covers most of Springdale.

The 20-year-old reality TV star of the conservative Duggar family is following in the political footsteps of his family members.

“We’ve got to focus on lower taxes, less government in our lives, and stand up for Springdale values,” Duggar said. “My dad actually ran 20 years ago in this very same district, and it’s pretty neat.”

Rep. Godfrey is serving her first term in the Arkansas House. She narrowly unseated Republican Jeff Williams in 2018.

For the 92nd General Assembly, Rep. Godfrey serves on the House Public Transportation Committee and the House State Agencies & Govt’l Affairs Committee.

“The bill I’m proudest of in passing my first term was the DACA Nurse Bill, the bill that allows the State Board of Nursing to license nurses who have DACA immigration status,” she said.

District 89 stretches from S 40th Street to just past Butterfield Coach Road.

Karen Sebold, Teaching Assistant Professor with the University of Arkansas Political Science Department, says she’s not surprised Rep. Godfrey won the seat in the diverse district.

She calls this race one to watch.

“That district certainly has a changing electorate, it is increasingly non-white in terms of the voters in that heart of Springdale,” she said. “I would not discount the name recognition or value that having a Duggar on the ticket will bring to the Republican base.”

Duggar changed his Tontitown address to District 89 on Sept. 30, according to county clerk Becky Lewallen.

Duggar points to his conservative values; protecting the second amendment and lowering taxes.

He’s also focusing on combating the opioid epidemic.

“I’m pro-life and I think life begins at conception,” Duggar said.

Rep. Godfrey is advocating for families, inclusivity and compassion.

She also speaks Spanish.

“I welcome him to the race, welcome to the district. I look forward to a productive conversation about Springdale and the way it’s moving forward,” Rep. Godfrey said.

Voters in District 89 will make the final decision in November 2020.

Rep. Godfrey is the Co-Director of English Language Learning for Fayetteville Public Schools. She graduated from the University of Arkansas cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish. She graduated from Loyola Marymount University with an M.A. in elementary education. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction at the University of Arkansas. Bio, Arkansas House of Representatives