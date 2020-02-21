Rep. Womack discusses new trade deals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Representative Steve Womack said new trade deals are helping our poultry industry.

Today, February 20, Womack toured the new Simmons food facility in Gentry.

It opened last fall and is now home to 1,200 employees who are processing 400,000 birds a day.

Womack called Simmons a real success story for business in Benton County.

After the tour, he talked about how important new trade deals like USMCA are to our producers.

“The USMCA agreement between Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. is one that we’ll see more of our product leaving our borders and heading into those markets which are clearly our two biggest trading partners,” Womack said.

Womack will face Democrat Celeste Williams and Independent Michael Kalagias for the US House seat in November.