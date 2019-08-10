Report: Man charged in jail guard death now competent

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A report from the Arkansas State Hospital says a man previously ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges of killing one county jailer and attacking another is now competent to face the charges.

A July 25 report to Miller County District Court signed by forensic psychologist Lacey Willett Matthews says 29-year-old Tramell Hunter now shows no symptoms of previously found mental disease or defect when he attacked to two correctional officers in December 2016.

The report also says Hunter could “appreciate the criminality of his conduct” at the time of the attack that killed officer Lisa Mauldin and injured the second officer.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Hunter’s attorney has said he will seek an independent mental assessment of Hunter, who faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted.

