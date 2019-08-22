Report names Washington Regional Medical Center best in the region

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the state.

The report was in the U.S. News & World Report annual “Best Hospitals” list.

For its 2019-20 ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 adult specialties, procedures and conditions.

Scores were based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival, readmission rates, volume, patient safety and quality of nursing.

Washington Regional earned the highest score among hospitals in the publication’s “Ozarks” region and ranked highest in the state among hospitals outside Little Rock.

