REPORT: Oklahoma among most haunted U.S. states

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:
Halloween numbers - haunted house_2903301459872556-159532

OKLAHOMA (KFTA) — A group of investigative journalists and researchers with Brandwatch has teamed with Twitter to analyze the most spooky states.

The group researched 5,000 tweets from Sept. 1, 2017 until Sept. 26, 2018.

They found that women are more likely to discuss hauntings than men, who are more likely to talk about seeing a ghost, according to Brandwatch.

Oklahoma is among the spookiest states in the U.S., according to Brandwatch. The group’s research ranked the following states as the most haunted:

  1. North Dakota
  2. Ohio
  3. Nevada
  4. Nebraska
  5. New York
Photo Courtesy: Brandwatch

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss