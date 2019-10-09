REPORT: Oklahoma among most haunted U.S. states

OKLAHOMA (KFTA) — A group of investigative journalists and researchers with Brandwatch has teamed with Twitter to analyze the most spooky states.

The group researched 5,000 tweets from Sept. 1, 2017 until Sept. 26, 2018.

They found that women are more likely to discuss hauntings than men, who are more likely to talk about seeing a ghost, according to Brandwatch.

Oklahoma is among the spookiest states in the U.S., according to Brandwatch. The group’s research ranked the following states as the most haunted:

North Dakota Ohio Nevada Nebraska New York