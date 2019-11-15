Report says Missouri sees more new cases of lung cancer than most states

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFTA) — According to the American Lung Association, Missouri ranks seventh-worst in the country for new lung cancer diagnoses.

The details are spelled out in the ALA’s “State of Lung Cancer” report, released this week.

According to the ALA, the national average is about 59.6 new cases per 100,000 people. Missouri sees 73.2 per 100,000.

The highest rate in the country, in Kentucky, is 92.6. The lowest lung cancer “incidence”, as the report calls it, is in Utah (27.1).

The ALA report also places Missouri in the “Below Average Tier” for lung cancer survival rates, stating the percentage of people still alive five years after their diagnosis is 19.6%.

Leading risk factors offered by the ALA include:

Tobacco use , which the Lung Association says accounts for between 80 and 90 percent of all lung cancer cases.

Radon, which the ALA calls the second leading cause of lung cancer and the leading cause among nonsmokers.

