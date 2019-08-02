REPORT: The highest paid job with a bachelor’s degree is…







(KFTA) — As students get ready for school, some may want to consider their major and if it’s the right fit for their lifestyle.

Students who love lavish lifestyles may not want to major in social work or other low-paying college degrees. Rather, perhaps they should consider engineering… that is, if they’ve got the brains for it.

According to a recent report released by Payscale, a legitimate data analysis company with some of the biggest clients in the world, the best paying jobs with a bachelor’s degree are primarily engineering careers.

Read their methodology, here.

In 2018-19, the highest paying career with a bachelor’s degree was petroleum engineering. The average start pay was estimated at $82,700.

Read more, here.





