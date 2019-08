ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — First-responders are rescuing people who fell at Lake Atalanta.

Police and firefighters said they were dispatched Wednesday, July 31, to the lake, 120 N. Lake Atalanta Road shortly after 8 p.m. for a technical rescue.

Photo Courtesy: Lariza Warren

Chief Tom Jenkins with the Rogers Fire Department said firefighters are responding reports of a “long fall”.

Jenkins said it’s reported that several people are hurt but no serious injuries were reported as of 8:20 p.m.

This is a developing story.