Rescuers brave icy waters after driving mishap

MULBERRY, Ark. (KFTA) — A couple trying to drive across Little Mulberry Creek on Old Wire Road encountered a little more water than they anticipated and were in need of some assistance from emergency personnel.

Personnel from Mulberry Police Department, Mulberry Fire Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and more responded to the call and helped get the individuals to dry land.

Crawford County Deputy Sheriff Rick Dahlem braved the cold water and waded in to assist the couple.

No one was injured during the rescue.