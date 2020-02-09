Rescuers brave icy waters after driving mishap

FOX24

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

MULBERRY, Ark. (KFTA) — A couple trying to drive across Little Mulberry Creek on Old Wire Road encountered a little more water than they anticipated and were in need of some assistance from emergency personnel.

Personnel from Mulberry Police Department, Mulberry Fire Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and more responded to the call and helped get the individuals to dry land.

Crawford County Deputy Sheriff Rick Dahlem braved the cold water and waded in to assist the couple.

No one was injured during the rescue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss