Residents upset over Rogers cleanup timeline

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Residents are giving mixed reviews after the City of Rogers Mayor announced crews will only go through neighborhoods once to cleanup the aftermath of recent severe storms.
A neighborhood in Rogers, located on West Lilac and South 17th Street, was hit hard by the recent severe storms.
Several trees are still down, there are many without power, and debris is scattered everywhere.
Just right after the power went off we heard what sounded like an explosion outside of my daughter’s window and my son’s window.– Kelly Alexander, Rogers Resident
Kelly Alexander, a mother of two, has been living in her home in Rogers for 13 years.
“We’re all sleeping together in the same room now so it’s been a little traumatic for them for sure,” she said.
After Sunday night’s storm swept through her neighborhood, Alexander was left with no power and the van used to transport her disabled daughter was damaged.
Alexander’s daughter has Spinal muscle atrophy (SMA) Type 2.
“That was just my main concern,” she said. “If we had appointments, or if she needed to go to the doctor, or there was an emergency, that was one of my first big concerns was about being able to get her around.”
During a press conference Tuesday (October 22) Rogers Mayor Greg Hines announced crews will only make one pass through each neighborhood to pick up storm debris.
“The deadline to have it out is Monday morning and if you don’t have it out then and we come through your neighborhood,” Mayor Hines said. “We aren’t coming back the next day.”
Alexander and many others are upset by this because they feel there is no way they can have all the damaged cleaned up by then.
“We’ve lived here for 13 years,” Alexander said. “We’re good residents and I definitely think they need to do more for their people that live here and take care of their homes in the town.”
Bill Terry, whose home was also damaged and is currently without power, is just happy the city is even helping out at all.
“We are fortunate to have the people that we do in this area,” Terry said. “The people that are in charge of the city, the mayor, and all those people are concerned about their people and try to help us out in anyway they can.”
Below is a statement from the City of Rogers:
While we understand that some people consider Monday too soon for beginning pickup, it is important to note that there is almost no way to satisfy the needs and desires of every citizen. Today nearly 1,500 homes remain without power inside the City of Rogers and our crews remain committed to assisting with the efforts of utility companies to restore service. Immediately following this strategic goal, we will begin debris removal. The crews conducted the debris removal are full-time Street and Parks Department employees who will now create delays with other important city projects. Delaying debris pickup, while desirable for some, merely creates “ripples” in other projects and exacerbates a community that desires to have debris removed from neighborhoods, trails and sidewalks. Vegetation near the roadway creates a fire and traffic hazard that must be addressed quickly for the safety of the public. While our tired crews work diligently to address critical issues and restore our city to its normal pre-disaster condition, we request citizens participate in actively doing their part. For citizens that may have issues with the cleanup of their yard, please contact our Volunteer Coordinator at 479-621-1117.Mayor Greg Hines