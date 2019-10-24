Residents upset over Rogers cleanup timeline

"It was very scary I mean I’m still shocked that it happened"

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Residents are giving mixed reviews after the City of Rogers Mayor announced crews will only go through neighborhoods once to cleanup the aftermath of recent severe storms.

West Lilac and South 17th Street

A neighborhood in Rogers, located on West Lilac and South 17th Street, was hit hard by the recent severe storms.

Several trees are still down, there are many without power, and debris is scattered everywhere.

West Lilac and South 17th Street

Just right after the power went off we heard what sounded like an explosion outside of my daughter’s window and my son’s window. – Kelly Alexander, Rogers Resident

Kelly Alexander, a mother of two, has been living in her home in Rogers for 13 years.

“We’re all sleeping together in the same room now so it’s been a little traumatic for them for sure,” she said.

After Sunday night’s storm swept through her neighborhood, Alexander was left with no power and the van used to transport her disabled daughter was damaged.

Alexander’s daughter has Spinal muscle atrophy (SMA) Type 2.

“That was just my main concern,” she said. “If we had appointments, or if she needed to go to the doctor, or there was an emergency, that was one of my first big concerns was about being able to get her around.”

Alexander’s van

During a press conference Tuesday (October 22) Rogers Mayor Greg Hines announced crews will only make one pass through each neighborhood to pick up storm debris.

“The deadline to have it out is Monday morning and if you don’t have it out then and we come through your neighborhood,” Mayor Hines said. “We aren’t coming back the next day.”

Alexander and many others are upset by this because they feel there is no way they can have all the damaged cleaned up by then.

“We’ve lived here for 13 years,” Alexander said. “We’re good residents and I definitely think they need to do more for their people that live here and take care of their homes in the town.”

West Lilac and South 17th Street

Bill Terry, whose home was also damaged and is currently without power, is just happy the city is even helping out at all.

“We are fortunate to have the people that we do in this area,” Terry said. “The people that are in charge of the city, the mayor, and all those people are concerned about their people and try to help us out in anyway they can.”

Below is a statement from the City of Rogers: